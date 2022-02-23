Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD stock traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,918. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51. Middleby has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

