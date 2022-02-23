Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $8.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.79. 8,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.51.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Middleby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Middleby by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Middleby by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.