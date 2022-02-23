Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,794,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

