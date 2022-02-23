Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,550,618. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

