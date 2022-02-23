Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.