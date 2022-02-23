Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

