Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,121 Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01.

