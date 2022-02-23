Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

