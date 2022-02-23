Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after acquiring an additional 954,217 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 60.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,266 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 23.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after acquiring an additional 497,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of PLTK opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

