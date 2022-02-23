Millennium Management LLC Buys 148,654 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 182.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,654 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.