Millennium Management LLC Has $19.47 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,600 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 70,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

