Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313,170 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after purchasing an additional 516,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,132,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Envista by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

