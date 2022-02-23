Millennium Management LLC Purchases 199,257 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 490.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WNS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WNS by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,436,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

NYSE WNS opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

