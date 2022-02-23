Millennium Management LLC Sells 79,672 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,579,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,672 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $20,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

