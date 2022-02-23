Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 104,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MLR stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.