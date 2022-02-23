Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $24.48

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $23.92. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1,292 shares.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

