Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $24.48

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $23.92. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1,292 shares.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.