MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $31.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,156.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.23 or 0.06895925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00280686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.85 or 0.00767491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00069623 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00393756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00221664 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

