Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 74,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,664. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies (Get Rating)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

