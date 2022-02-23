Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 74,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,664. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.29.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
About Mirion Technologies (Get Rating)
