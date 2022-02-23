Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and $2.02 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.66 or 0.00056847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.85 or 0.06896014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,188.84 or 1.00215230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 432,807 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

