Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.7% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $6.08 million and $592,597.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $64.68 or 0.00171626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.51 or 0.06956367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,878.00 or 1.00512114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050087 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 94,047 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.