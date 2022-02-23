Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mission Produce by 254.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 804,673 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 21.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mission Produce by 39.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVO. TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $936.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

