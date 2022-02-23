MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,857 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.12 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.