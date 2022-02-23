MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,412,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,507,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,232,000 after purchasing an additional 135,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 835.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 109,166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $72.54 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

