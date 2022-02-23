MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,864 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55.

