MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,235 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,502,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.