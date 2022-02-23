MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 279,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

