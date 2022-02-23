Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 150,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,484,969 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

