Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will announce $6.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.08 billion. Moderna posted sales of $570.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $18.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $23.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moderna.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.40. 203,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,513 shares of company stock valued at $76,116,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

