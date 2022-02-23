Modus Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 78,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

PENN stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. 170,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,205. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

