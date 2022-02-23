Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,359 shares of company stock valued at $40,335,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.39. 128,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.71. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $193.52 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

