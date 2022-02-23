Modus Advisors LLC Has $9.54 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,863,469. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.