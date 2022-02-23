Modus Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,647. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

