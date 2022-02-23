MoneyGram International (MGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect MoneyGram International to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $989.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 83,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 473,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

