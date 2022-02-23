Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,228 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Comerica were worth $51,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Comerica by 105.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.