Morgan Stanley Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,545 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Union were worth $54,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after buying an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Western Union stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

