Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,251,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $55,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.
BLW stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
