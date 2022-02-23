Morgan Stanley Sells 223,230 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Domo were worth $52,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 145,949.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,052,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,179,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,434,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 29.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.70. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. Domo’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

