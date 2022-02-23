Morgan Stanley Sells 3,156 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $53,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

NYSE AN opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

