Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,688,933.15 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.85, for a total transaction of $2,688,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $5.61 on Wednesday, hitting $264.55. The company had a trading volume of 107,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,670,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $60,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

