Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – ) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.800-$9.950 EPS.
MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.18.
Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.75. 944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,349. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
