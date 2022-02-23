MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Down 1%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.07. 8,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 25,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get MTN Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.