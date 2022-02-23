Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €335.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($380.68) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €295.00 ($335.23) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

