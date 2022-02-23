MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.50

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 5137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 154,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.