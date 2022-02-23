NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NC opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.46. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in NACCO Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NACCO Industries by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

