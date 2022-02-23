Natera (NTRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NTRA opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90.
In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.
About Natera
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
