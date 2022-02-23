Natera (NTRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NTRA opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

