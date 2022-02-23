National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,730 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

