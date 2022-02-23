National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,116 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,274,000 after buying an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average is $163.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

