National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Clorox by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

NYSE CLX opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $196.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

