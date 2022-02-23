National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,643 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $863,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $612,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,456,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 154.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,488,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 904,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $829.27 million, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

