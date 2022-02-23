National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 17.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQH opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $28.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

